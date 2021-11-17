Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Receives GBX 618.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 618.88 ($8.09).

Several research analysts have commented on RMG shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 804 ($10.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Royal Mail stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 438 ($5.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,782,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,932. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 454.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 925.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of GBX 278.10 ($3.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The company has a market capitalization of £4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.15.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

