New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NGD shares. Cormark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 3.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,085,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,473,000 after buying an additional 2,255,964 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in New Gold by 1.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,040,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,653,000 after acquiring an additional 285,947 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in New Gold by 0.7% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,501,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in New Gold by 95.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,732 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 194.3% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,927,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. 9,080,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,827,701. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. New Gold has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

