Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.79.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Autoliv stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.93. 1,255,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,704. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.80. Autoliv has a one year low of $80.83 and a one year high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 42.69%.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Autoliv by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Autoliv by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Autoliv by 6,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,891,000 after buying an additional 411,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

