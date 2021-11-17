Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in October

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the October 14th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAABF remained flat at $$29.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89. Saab AB has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $30.12.

Saab AB (publ) Company Profile

Saab AB engages in the production and sale of products, services, and solutions for military defence, commercial aviation and civil security. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums. The Aeronatics segment includes advanced development of military and civil aviation technology.

