Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in October

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the October 14th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SAABF remained flat at $$29.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89. Saab AB has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $30.12.
Saab AB (publ) Company Profile
