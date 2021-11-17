Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Short Interest Down 90.0% in October

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the October 14th total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of REMYF remained flat at $$207.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 183. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $174.90 and a 52 week high of $221.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.75.
About Rémy Cointreau
