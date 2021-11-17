Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Short Interest Down 90.0% in October

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the October 14th total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of REMYF remained flat at $$207.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 183. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $174.90 and a 52 week high of $221.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.75.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

