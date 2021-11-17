The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Amundi acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210,303 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940,364 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,906,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $55.78. 188,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,419,294. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,206 shares of company stock worth $3,686,645 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

