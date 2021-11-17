Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

BFS stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.59. The company had a trading volume of 36,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,072. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $51.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56.

In other Saul Centers news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $130,556.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 93,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

