Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:BBWI traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,743,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,979. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.99. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $77.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on BBWI shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.33.
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
