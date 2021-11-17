Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:BBWI traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,743,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,979. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.99. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $77.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBWI shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.33.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

