Zacks: Analysts Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.50. Activision Blizzard posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.55.

ATVI traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.20. 28,756,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,302,896. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,058,000 after purchasing an additional 401,629 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 554,347 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

