Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.19.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLL. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Ball alerts:

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,200 shares of company stock worth $1,395,842. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Ball by 182.9% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,067 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Ball in the second quarter worth approximately $16,321,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ball by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the second quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Ball by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 210,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.06. 1,855,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ball has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.