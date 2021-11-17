CACHE Gold (CGT) Achieves Market Cap of $5.48 Million

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $186,610.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CACHE Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $59.86 or 0.00099979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00048123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00223151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 91,572 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

