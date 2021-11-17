Searle & CO. Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Searle & CO. trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,397 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in General Electric by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after buying an additional 67,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 38,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen upped their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.59.

GE opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12-month low of $74.64 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $113.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.75, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.