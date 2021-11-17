Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Insider James Gordon Samson Sells 33,000 Shares

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Gordon Samson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of Clarivate stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

CLVT traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 143,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,074. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.62. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLVT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

