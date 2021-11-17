Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $356,207,000. State Street Corp increased its position in AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in AT&T by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in AT&T by 147.0% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,756 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.