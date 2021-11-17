Michael J. Dunlap Sells 1,200 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of MBIN stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.09. The stock had a trading volume of 27,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,427. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28.
Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 34.37%. On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 165.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.
MBIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.
