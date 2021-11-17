Michael J. Dunlap Sells 1,200 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MBIN stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.09. The stock had a trading volume of 27,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,427. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 34.37%. On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 165.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

MBIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

