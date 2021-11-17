Somerset Trust Co Invests $222,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Mastercard by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,054,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $369.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $363.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.38 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.43.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

