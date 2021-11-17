McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $252.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $257.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 53.20%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

