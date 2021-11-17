Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Down 88.2% in October

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the October 14th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SHTDY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.48. 26,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,992. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09.

Get Sinopharm Group alerts:

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.