Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.70. The company had a trading volume of 141,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,294. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 334,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 20,054 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 329.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 23,415 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after buying an additional 73,254 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

