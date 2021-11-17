Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.
Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.70. The company had a trading volume of 141,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,294. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $26.00.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.
About Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.