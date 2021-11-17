Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.99

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 3009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPO. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.11.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $253.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap One Holdings Corp will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at $120,000.

Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

