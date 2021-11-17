Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.99

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 3009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPO. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.11.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at $120,000.
Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.