Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Up 410.3% in October

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 410.3% from the October 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

SFRGY stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91.

A number of analysts recently commented on SFRGY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

