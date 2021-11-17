Brokerages Set Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Target Price at $161.07

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.07.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

LSTR traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,679. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $128.51 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.79 and its 200-day moving average is $164.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,606,000 after purchasing an additional 777,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Landstar System by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Landstar System by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after purchasing an additional 250,722 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after purchasing an additional 162,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

