Paragon Advisors LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 72,656.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after purchasing an additional 452,193 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,871,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total value of $1,058,115.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,400,673.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,445,610 shares of company stock worth $2,639,014,401. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $744.40.

Shares of TSLA traded up $58.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,113.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,918,012. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $433.01 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $895.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $741.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

