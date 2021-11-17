Brokerages Set Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Price Target at GBX 1,136.88

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,113.13 ($14.54).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of LON FRES traded up GBX 17.60 ($0.23) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 986.80 ($12.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,521. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 852.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,468.81. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,280 ($16.72). The firm has a market cap of £7.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.89.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

