Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 101.68% and a negative net margin of 343.40%.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock traded up $2.98 on Wednesday, hitting $55.68. 20,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,155. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.63. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.60 and a beta of -0.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 2,374.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 54,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 131,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

