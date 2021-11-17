Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.8% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $397.81. The company had a trading volume of 320,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,102,434. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $288.07 and a twelve month high of $400.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

