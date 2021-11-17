88mph Price Hits $49.01 on Major Exchanges (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for about $49.01 or 0.00081761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 88mph has a market cap of $19.01 million and approximately $651,750.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 88mph alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00048370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.54 or 0.00222782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 402,380 coins and its circulating supply is 387,832 coins. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.