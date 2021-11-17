OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,982 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.1% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after buying an additional 152,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,852,604,000 after buying an additional 229,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after purchasing an additional 94,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,742,703,000 after purchasing an additional 152,145 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $527.98. The stock had a trading volume of 48,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,013. The company has a market cap of $233.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $472.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.96. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $528.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

