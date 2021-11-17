Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) CEO Purchases $51,000.00 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) CEO Jeff Ray bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. 248,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,651. The company has a market capitalization of $418.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.63. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53.
Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Brightcove’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BCOV has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.
About Brightcove
Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.
