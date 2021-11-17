Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) CEO Purchases $51,000.00 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) CEO Jeff Ray bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. 248,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,651. The company has a market capitalization of $418.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.63. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Brightcove’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 25.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 37,110 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23,103 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

BCOV has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.