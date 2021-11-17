Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) CFO Sells $85,350.00 in Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AVID traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $34.07. 328,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,289. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.02. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.16. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVID shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVID. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.