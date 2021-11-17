BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director George B. Abercrombie Sells 5,000 Shares

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $61,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:BCRX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.01. 1,866,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,146. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.50. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. FMR LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after buying an additional 931,841 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

