Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio Acquires 15,000 Shares

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 8.40 per share, with a total value of 126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OPAD stock traded down 0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 484,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,578. Offerpad has a 52 week low of 6.80 and a 52 week high of 20.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 9.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPAD. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Offerpad in the third quarter worth $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad during the third quarter worth $97,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Offerpad during the third quarter worth $434,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad during the third quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad during the third quarter worth $3,096,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPAD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

