eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Sells $276,104.64 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EBAY stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,390,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.80. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in eBay by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

