Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,151 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,266 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $129.92. 77,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,362,604. The firm has a market cap of $229.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $131.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,783 shares of company stock worth $23,066,012. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

