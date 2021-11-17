OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Acquires 101 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,430,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.5% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.21. 18,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,955. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

