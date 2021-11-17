Primas Achieves Market Cap of $1.27 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Primas coin can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a market cap of $1.27 million and $2.62 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.71 or 0.00376535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000419 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primas is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

