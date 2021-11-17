Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) & BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Critical Review

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Jack in the Box has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

98.9% of Jack in the Box shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Jack in the Box shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Jack in the Box and BurgerFi International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack in the Box 1 4 11 0 2.63 BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jack in the Box currently has a consensus target price of $120.75, suggesting a potential upside of 21.31%. Given Jack in the Box’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Jack in the Box is more favorable than BurgerFi International.

Profitability

This table compares Jack in the Box and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack in the Box 14.69% -20.52% 8.69% BurgerFi International N/A 0.68% 0.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jack in the Box and BurgerFi International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack in the Box $1.02 billion 2.11 $89.76 million $7.22 13.79 BurgerFi International $34.28 million 4.19 $5.96 million N/A N/A

Jack in the Box has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International.

Summary

Jack in the Box beats BurgerFi International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc. engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu. The company was founded by Robert Oscar Peterson in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

