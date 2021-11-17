The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) a $64.00 Price Target

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) has been assigned a $64.00 price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.14% from the company’s current price.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $44.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,352,592. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

