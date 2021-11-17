UBS Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 187 Price Target

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 187 ($2.44) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

Vodafone Group stock traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 118 ($1.54). The stock had a trading volume of 238,693,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,817,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.33. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 114.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.05.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

