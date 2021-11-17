Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Krones (ETR:KRN) received a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 28.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €93.75 ($110.29).

ETR KRN traded up €1.35 ($1.59) on Wednesday, hitting €97.10 ($114.24). The company had a trading volume of 34,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -292.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €88.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Krones has a 12-month low of €55.00 ($64.71) and a 12-month high of €99.60 ($117.18).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

