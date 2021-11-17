Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 185.4% from the October 14th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of CHGCY stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.13. 44,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,397. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88.
Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile
