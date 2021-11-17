Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 185.4% from the October 14th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CHGCY stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.13. 44,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,397. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

