Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Down 73.7% in October

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the October 14th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Close Brothers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CBGPY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.95. 10,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,455. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average is $43.93. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $53.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.6292 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

