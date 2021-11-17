Zacks: Brokerages Expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to report $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.38. Invitation Homes posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on INVH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 137,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,615. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

