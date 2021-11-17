Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lessened by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 286,990 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $80,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 24,327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $338.91 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $208.16 and a 12 month high of $340.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.27.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

