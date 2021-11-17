Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives $36.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

TECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 954.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 427.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $205,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TECK stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.09. 476,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,996,101. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

