Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to report earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Cirrus Logic posted earnings of $2.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.
In other news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 47.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 52,343 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at $932,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CRUS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,872. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $103.25.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.