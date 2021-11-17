Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to report earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Cirrus Logic posted earnings of $2.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.20.

In other news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 47.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 52,343 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at $932,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,872. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

