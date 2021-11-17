Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $15.65 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 13,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 39.0% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 24.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 31.5% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $1,972,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,401 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,366. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.42.

Chevron stock opened at $117.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $118.08. The company has a market cap of $226.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.59.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.