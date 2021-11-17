Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) CEO Christopher G.B. Meyer Acquires 104,520 Shares

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) CEO Christopher G.B. Meyer purchased 104,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $587,402.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher G.B. Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, November 11th, Christopher G.B. Meyer acquired 3,514 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $19,959.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEPS traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,509. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $300.37 million, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 688.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5,883.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,493,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.