David J. Neithercut Sells 39,674 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EQR stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,532. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.37. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $88.09.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.93.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents.

