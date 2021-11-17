Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) COO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total value of $5,542,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:KAI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.26. The stock had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.10 and a 200 day moving average of $194.26. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $126.29 and a one year high of $238.15.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 61.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kadant during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.